Silgan Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGN] gained by 0.19% on the last trading session, reaching $32.26 price per share at the time. Silgan Holdings Inc. represents 109.41M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 3.53B with the latest information.

The Silgan Holdings Inc. traded at the price of $32.26 with 1.01 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SLGN shares recorded 634.95K.

Silgan Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SLGN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give SLGN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $32.26, with the high estimate being $41.00, the low estimate being $26.50 and the median estimate amounting to $34.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] is sitting at 3.63. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.14.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] sitting at 8.00% and its Gross Margin at 15.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.05. Its Return on Equity is 20.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SLGN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 238.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 231.92, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 68.53.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.11 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.70. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.36, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.83 and P/E Ratio of 18.57. These metrics all suggest that Silgan Holdings Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] has 109.41M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.53B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 24.65 to 32.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.59, which indicates that it is 3.26% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. [SLGN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.