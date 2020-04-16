Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] shares went lower by -1.62% from its previous closing of 9.88, now trading at the price of $9.72, also subtracting -0.16 points. Is VRT stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.09 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VRT shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 198.07M float and a 19.41% run over in the last seven days. VRT share price has been hovering between 13.75 and 4.75 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VRT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.72, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] has 319.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.75 to 13.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -29.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 104.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.