Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] opened at $145.21 and closed at $149.45 a share within trading session on 04/15/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.26% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $146.07.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Workday Inc. [NASDAQ: WDAY] had 3.04 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.63M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 5.12%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 107.75 during that period and WDAY managed to take a rebound to 226.83 in the last 52 weeks.

Workday Inc. [NASDAQ:WDAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Workday Inc. [WDAY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give WDAY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $146.07, with the high estimate being $230.00, the low estimate being $110.00 and the median estimate amounting to $175.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $149.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Workday Inc. [WDAY] is sitting at 3.97. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Workday Inc. [WDAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Workday Inc. [WDAY] sitting at -13.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -13.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -14.08, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.40. Its Return on Equity is -21.20%, and its Return on Assets is -7.80%. These metrics suggest that this Workday Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Workday Inc. [WDAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.13. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.70, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.03. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.65, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -230.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Workday Inc. [WDAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 17.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 48.51.

Workday Inc. [WDAY] has 226.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 33.12B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 107.75 to 226.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.60% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 5.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Workday Inc. [WDAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Workday Inc. [WDAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.