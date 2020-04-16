Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] saw a change by 0.00% with the Wednesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $27.88. The company is holding 128.63M shares with keeping 127.54M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 46.43% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -15.08% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -8.65%, trading +20.48% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 128.63M shares valued at 1.7 million were bought and sold.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [NASDAQ:WMGI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 9/29/2019. On average, stock market experts give WMGI an Hold rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] is sitting at 3.31. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.31.

Fundamental Analysis of Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] sitting at 1.20% and its Gross Margin at 79.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now -12.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.56, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -5.30. Its Return on Equity is -12.80%, and its Return on Assets is -4.30%. These metrics suggest that this Wright Medical Group N.V. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 130.98. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 82.66, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 35.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 43.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 10.85. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.08, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24. Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 93.55.

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] has 128.63M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.59B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.04 to 32.83. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.79, which indicates that it is 1.97% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.52. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] a Reliable Buy?

Wright Medical Group N.V. [WMGI] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.