Wynn Resorts Limited[WYNN] stock saw a move by -1.67% on Wednesday, touching 2.55 million. Based on the recent volume, Wynn Resorts Limited stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of WYNN shares recorded 105.11M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] stock could reach median target price of $105.50.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] stock additionally went up by 18.08% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 31.11% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of WYNN stock is set at -49.34% by far, with shares price recording returns by -52.11% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, WYNN shares showcased -36.03% decrease. WYNN saw 153.41 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 35.84 compared to high within the same period of time.

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $70.60, with the high estimate being $181.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $105.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $71.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Fundamental Analysis of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] sitting at 13.10% and its Gross Margin at 38.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.39, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.05. Its Return on Equity is 6.30%, and its Return on Assets is 0.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WYNN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 608.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.88, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 588.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 83.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.49. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.55, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.49 and P/E Ratio of 61.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] has 105.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 35.84 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -53.95% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 97.13% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.41, which indicates that it is 9.32% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.