Xilinx Inc.[XLNX] stock saw a move by -2.05% on Wednesday, touching 1.99 million. Based on the recent volume, Xilinx Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of XLNX shares recorded 253.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] stock could reach median target price of $90.00.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] stock additionally went up by 0.25% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 20.52% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of XLNX stock is set at -37.22% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.51% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, XLNX shares showcased -12.27% decrease. XLNX saw 141.60 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 67.68 compared to high within the same period of time.

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Xilinx Inc. [XLNX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XLNX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $84.16, with the high estimate being $120.00, the low estimate being $72.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $85.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is sitting at 3.22. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.22.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] sitting at 26.70% and its Gross Margin at 66.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.10. These measurements indicate that Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.29. Its Return on Equity is 32.40%, and its Return on Assets is 17.40%. These metrics all suggest that Xilinx Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.15. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 43.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 30.14.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.35 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.25, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 29.80 and P/E Ratio of 24.65. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has 253.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.29B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.68 to 141.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 3.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xilinx Inc. [XLNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.