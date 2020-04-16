Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] dipped by -1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $68.85 price per share at the time. Zendesk Inc. represents 112.52M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 7.75B with the latest information.

The Zendesk Inc. traded at the price of $68.85 with 1.48 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ZEN shares recorded 2.20M.

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] is sitting at 4.82. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.82.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] sitting at -20.00% and its Gross Margin at 71.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -20.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -16.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -17.87. Its Return on Equity is -39.00%, and its Return on Assets is -11.70%. These metrics suggest that this Zendesk Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 128.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.87. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 123.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -56.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.22, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 18.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 78.39.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] has 112.52M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 50.23 to 94.89. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.44% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 4.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.71. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zendesk Inc. [ZEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.