AbbVie Inc. [NYSE: ABBV] shares went higher by 0.98% from its previous closing of 81.86, now trading at the price of $82.66, also adding 0.8 points. Is ABBV stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.28 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ABBV shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.48B float and a 4.20% run over in the last seven days. ABBV share price has been hovering between 97.86 and 62.55 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

AbbVie Inc. [NYSE:ABBV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ABBV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $82.69, with the high estimate being $105.00, the low estimate being $70.00 and the median estimate amounting to $97.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $81.86.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/01/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] sitting at 39.00% and its Gross Margin at 77.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 23.60. These measurements indicate that AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 30.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.22. Its Return on Equity is -95.60%, and its Return on Assets is 11.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ABBV financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 113.87, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 75.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.19. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.36, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.42.

AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] has 1.48B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 121.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.55 to 97.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.15% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.81, which indicates that it is 3.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AbbVie Inc. [ABBV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AbbVie Inc. [ABBV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.