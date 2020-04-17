AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.[MITT] stock saw a move by 15.15% on Thursday, touching 2.34 million. Based on the recent volume, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of MITT shares recorded 32.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] stock could reach median target price of $1.88.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] stock additionally went down by -22.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -61.06% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of MITT stock is set at -84.42% by far, with shares price recording returns by -83.24% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, MITT shares showcased -82.28% decrease. MITT saw 17.32 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.46 compared to high within the same period of time.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [NYSE:MITT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.04, with the high estimate being $3.00, the low estimate being $0.75 and the median estimate amounting to $1.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] sitting at 52.20% and its Gross Margin at 40.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 44.70. These measurements indicate that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.86. Its Return on Equity is 13.50%, and its Return on Assets is 1.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates MITT financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 407.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 79.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 3.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 34.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 17.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 25.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.88, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.10 and P/E Ratio of 1.27. These metrics all suggest that AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] has 32.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 85.96M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.46 to 17.32. At its current price, it has moved down by -82.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 108.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.95, which indicates that it is 26.70% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.83. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. [MITT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.