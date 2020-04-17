AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] stock went down by -16.43% or -0.12 points down from its previous closing price of 0.70. The stock reached $0.58 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UAVS share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 94.44% in the period of the last 7 days.

UAVS had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $0.93, at one point touching $0.67. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -63.21%. The 52-week high currently stands at 1.59 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 86.67% after the recent low of 0.19.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in Invalid Date. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.58, with the high estimate being $453.75, the low estimate being $453.75 and the median estimate amounting to $453.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.70.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 29.40%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.74, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] has 15.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.19 to 1.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 207.73% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 34.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.