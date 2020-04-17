Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] gained by 2.13% on the last trading session, reaching $41.26 price per share at the time. Altria Group Inc. represents 1.86B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 75.27B with the latest information.

The Altria Group Inc. traded at the price of $41.26 with 3.07 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of MO shares recorded 13.07M.

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Altria Group Inc. [MO], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in lastQuarterMonth. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.40.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Altria Group Inc. [MO] is sitting at 4.30. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.30.

Fundamental Analysis of Altria Group Inc. [MO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Altria Group Inc. [MO] sitting at 0.60% and its Gross Margin at 50.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] has 1.86B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 75.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 30.95 to 56.76. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 3.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Altria Group Inc. [MO] a Reliable Buy?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.