Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] shares went lower by -4.07% from its previous closing of 8.36, now trading at the price of $8.02, also subtracting -0.34 points. Is APLE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.8 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APLE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 208.41M float and a -2.31% run over in the last seven days. APLE share price has been hovering between 16.88 and 4.48 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APLE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.02, with the high estimate being $17.00, the low estimate being $8.25 and the median estimate amounting to $11.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.36.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.67.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] sitting at 18.50% and its Gross Margin at 55.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.60. These measurements indicate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.59. Its Return on Equity is 5.20%, and its Return on Assets is 3.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates APLE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.70 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.56 and P/E Ratio of 10.45. These metrics all suggest that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has 223.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.80B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.48 to 16.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.48% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 79.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 8.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.07. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.