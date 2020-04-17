Apple Inc. [AAPL] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $280.20 after AAPL shares went down by -2.26% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Apple Inc. [AAPL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $286.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apple Inc. [AAPL] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.31.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Inc. [AAPL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Inc. [AAPL] sitting at 24.70% and its Gross Margin at 37.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.50. These measurements indicate that Apple Inc. [AAPL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] has 4.42B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1265.75B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 170.27 to 327.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 2.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.04. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Inc. [AAPL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Apple Inc. [AAPL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.