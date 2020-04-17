Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] stock went up by 0.48% or 0.17 points up from its previous closing price of 35.49. The stock reached $35.66 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ADM share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.25% in the period of the last 7 days.

ADM had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $35.895, at one point touching $34.68. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -24.45%. The 52-week high currently stands at 47.20 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -17.03% after the recent low of 28.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ADM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.66, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $48.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $35.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] sitting at 2.10% and its Gross Margin at 6.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.08. Its Return on Equity is 7.30%, and its Return on Assets is 3.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.46, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has 560.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.92 to 47.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.04, which indicates that it is 3.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.