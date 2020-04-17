The share price of Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] inclined by $86.89, presently trading at $90.53. The company’s shares saw 31.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 69.10 recorded on 04/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as BAX jumped by 7.16% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 90.86 compared to +6.05 of all time high it touched on 04/16/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 12.45%, while additionally gaining 16.63% during the last 12 months. Baxter International Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $91.71. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.18% increase from the current trading price.

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Baxter International Inc. [BAX], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BAX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.53, with the high estimate being $99.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $94.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $86.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] is sitting at 4.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.07.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Baxter International Inc. [BAX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] sitting at 9.00% and its Gross Margin at 42.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.18. Its Return on Equity is 13.00%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Baxter International Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 75.63. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 43.06, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 32.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.48, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.42.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.31 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.98. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13. Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.37, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.63 and P/E Ratio of 45.50. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] has 506.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 45.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 69.10 to 95.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -4.71% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 3.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.21. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Baxter International Inc. [BAX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Baxter International Inc. [BAX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.