Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] took an downward turn with a change of -2.10%, trading at the price of $5.13 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 12.65 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 11.92M shares for that time period. BBBY monthly volatility recorded 17.72%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 13.09%. PS value for BBBY stocks is 0.06 with PB recorded at 0.35.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 2/28/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $5.14, with the high estimate being $24.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 06/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] sitting at -8.10% and its Gross Margin at 32.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.03, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -3.26. Its Return on Equity is -38.30%, and its Return on Assets is -10.50%. These metrics suggest that this Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 58.11. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 36.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 58.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 36.75.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.54. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.69.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] has 129.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 679.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.43 to 17.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -71.16% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 49.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.20, which indicates that it is 13.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.36. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.