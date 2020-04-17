Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] saw a change by 3.13% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $13.29. The company is holding 866.16M shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 15.60% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -22.93% from high for the same period of time.

While during the day, 866.16M shares valued at 9.51 million were bought and sold.

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Carrier Global Corporation [CARR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give CARR an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.30, with the high estimate being $26.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.89.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 14.63.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 8.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.17. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 4.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.11. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.70.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has 866.16M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.50 to 17.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -22.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 15.60% from its 52-week low.

Conclusion: Is Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carrier Global Corporation [CARR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.