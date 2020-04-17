Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] stock went up by 5.55% or 3.83 points up from its previous closing price of 69.02. The stock reached $72.85 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, CNC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 11.82% in the period of the last 7 days.

CNC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $73.21, at one point touching $68.96. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.85%. The 52-week high currently stands at 69.48 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 45.50% after the recent low of 41.62.

Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Centene Corporation [CNC], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CNC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $72.85, with the high estimate being $94.00, the low estimate being $63.00 and the median estimate amounting to $81.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $69.02.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Centene Corporation [CNC] is sitting at 4.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.94.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Centene Corporation [CNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Centene Corporation [CNC] sitting at 2.30% and its Gross Margin at 17.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.95. Its Return on Equity is 10.90%, and its Return on Assets is 3.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CNC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Centene Corporation [CNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 115.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 35.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.62, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 14.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.82 and P/E Ratio of 23.17. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Centene Corporation [CNC] has 575.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 41.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 41.62 to 69.48. At its current price, it has moved up by 4.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.02% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.73, which indicates that it is 4.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Centene Corporation [CNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Centene Corporation [CNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.