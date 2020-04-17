Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] took an downward turn with a change of -1.89%, trading at the price of $9.85 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 5.73 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Change Healthcare Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 8.95M shares for that time period. CHNG monthly volatility recorded 11.02%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.28%. PS value for CHNG stocks is 0.90 with PB recorded at 5.83.

Change Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:CHNG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CHNG an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $9.85, with the high estimate being $22.00, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $18.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] is sitting at 4.94. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.87.

Fundamental Analysis of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] sitting at 12.90% and its Gross Margin at 59.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] has 301.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.18 to 17.57. At its current price, it has moved down by -43.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.39% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. [CHNG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.