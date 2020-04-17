Chewy Inc.[CHWY] stock saw a move by 2.28% on Thursday, touching 4.34 million. Based on the recent volume, Chewy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CHWY shares recorded 347.89M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock could reach median target price of $40.00.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] stock additionally went up by 21.61% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 60.91% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, CHWY shares showcased 67.64% increase. CHWY saw 44.70 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.62 compared to high within the same period of time.

Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Chewy Inc. [CHWY] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give CHWY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.91, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $40.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] is sitting at 4.38. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.38.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Chewy Inc. [CHWY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chewy Inc. [CHWY] sitting at -5.20% and its Gross Margin at 23.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -63.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 204.21.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] has 347.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 15.62B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.62 to 44.70. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 117.80% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.61. This RSI suggests that Chewy Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Chewy Inc. [CHWY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chewy Inc. [CHWY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.