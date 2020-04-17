Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.[CLF] stock saw a move by 6.28% on Thursday, touching 5.37 million. Based on the recent volume, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CLF shares recorded 374.46M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] stock could reach median target price of $5.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] stock additionally went down by -18.66% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -14.32% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CLF stock is set at -62.90% by far, with shares price recording returns by -54.74% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CLF shares showcased -51.91% decrease. CLF saw 11.54 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 2.63 compared to high within the same period of time.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CLF an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.75, with the high estimate being $10.25, the low estimate being $3.50 and the median estimate amounting to $5.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is sitting at 3.40. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] sitting at 20.70% and its Gross Margin at 28.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.70. These measurements indicate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.70. Its Return on Equity is 92.60%, and its Return on Assets is 8.60%. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 590.61. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 57.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 590.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.52.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.53, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.34, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.25 and P/E Ratio of 3.58. These metrics all suggest that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] has 374.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.63 to 11.54. At its current price, it has moved down by -67.49% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.12, which indicates that it is 10.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.31. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.