Corteva Inc.[CTVA] stock saw a move by 0.12% on Thursday, touching 1.72 million. Based on the recent volume, Corteva Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CTVA shares recorded 749.80M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock could reach median target price of $30.00.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] stock additionally went down by -3.42% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 10.98% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, CTVA shares showcased -5.77% decrease. CTVA saw 32.78 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.38 compared to high within the same period of time.

Corteva Inc. [NYSE:CTVA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Corteva Inc. [CTVA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CTVA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $25.16, with the high estimate being $37.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $30.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.16.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] is sitting at 3.91. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.71.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/07/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Corteva Inc. [CTVA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Corteva Inc. [CTVA] sitting at -2.40% and its Gross Margin at 38.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.14, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.57.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 2.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 2.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 1.62. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.23, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.06. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.91, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.71.

Corteva Inc. [CTVA] has 749.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.38 to 32.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.60% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Corteva Inc. [CTVA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Corteva Inc. [CTVA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.