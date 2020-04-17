Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] opened at $12.13 and closed at $12.04 a share within trading session on 04/16/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.48% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $11.26.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PLAY] had 4.23 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.16M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 15.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 27.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 4.61 during that period and PLAY managed to take a rebound to 59.60 in the last 52 weeks.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PLAY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give PLAY an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $11.26, with the high estimate being $43.00, the low estimate being $8.50 and the median estimate amounting to $13.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 06/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] sitting at 10.90% and its Gross Margin at 82.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.66, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.19. Its Return on Equity is 43.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PLAY financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,093.28. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.62, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 80.81. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1,093.28, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.62.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.36 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.16. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.63, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 8.03, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.25 and P/E Ratio of 3.96. These metrics all suggest that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] has 26.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 300.75M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.61 to 59.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.11% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 144.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.69, which indicates that it is 15.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.91. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. [PLAY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.