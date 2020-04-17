DISH Network Corporation [DISH] saw a change by 1.16% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $21.33. The company is holding 493.81M shares with keeping 244.22M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 24.84% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -52.03% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -49.94%, trading +24.84% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 493.81M shares valued at 2.96 million were bought and sold.

DISH Network Corporation [NASDAQ:DISH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to DISH Network Corporation [DISH], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DISH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.34, with the high estimate being $88.00, the low estimate being $15.00 and the median estimate amounting to $36.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.09.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DISH Network Corporation [DISH] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.40.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DISH Network Corporation [DISH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DISH Network Corporation [DISH] sitting at 14.70% and its Gross Margin at 29.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.95. Its Return on Equity is 14.00%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DISH financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 123.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 112.87, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 50.50.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.71, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.84 and P/E Ratio of 8.23. These metrics all suggest that DISH Network Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

DISH Network Corporation [DISH] has 493.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.54B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.09 to 44.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -52.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.84% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.61, which indicates that it is 5.69% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DISH Network Corporation [DISH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DISH Network Corporation [DISH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.