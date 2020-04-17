DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] gained by 0.15% on the last trading session, reaching $100.68 price per share at the time. DocuSign Inc. represents 176.93M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 17.81B with the latest information.

The DocuSign Inc. traded at the price of $100.68 with 4.58 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of DOCU shares recorded 2.93M.

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DOCU an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $100.68, with the high estimate being $115.00, the low estimate being $77.00 and the median estimate amounting to $90.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $100.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] sitting at -19.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -17.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -18.69. Its Return on Equity is -36.60%, and its Return on Assets is -11.60%. These metrics suggest that this DocuSign Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 118.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 114.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 52.54.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -120.87. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 15.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Price to Book Ratio of 26.05, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 106.45.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has 176.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 17.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.13 to 101.50. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.81% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 133.43% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.01. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.