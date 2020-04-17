Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] opened at $152.89 and closed at $151.18 a share within trading session on 04/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.35% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $154.73.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] had 3.48 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 4.87M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.09%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.54%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 101.36 during that period and LLY managed to take a rebound to 153.40 in the last 52 weeks.

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give LLY an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $154.73, with the high estimate being $168.00, the low estimate being $143.00 and the median estimate amounting to $155.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $151.18.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.56.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] sitting at 22.50% and its Gross Margin at 78.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.30. These measurements indicate that Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 24.17. Its Return on Equity is 295.80%, and its Return on Assets is 21.60%. These metrics all suggest that Eli Lilly and Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.90. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.93, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 548.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.78 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 48.27, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.43 and P/E Ratio of 30.88. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has 960.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 148.58B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 101.36 to 153.40. At its current price, it has moved up by 0.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 52.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.18, which indicates that it is 3.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.16. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company [LLY], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.