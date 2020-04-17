Enphase Energy Inc.[ENPH] stock saw a move by 1.44% on Thursday, touching 2.17 million. Based on the recent volume, Enphase Energy Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of ENPH shares recorded 123.43M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock could reach median target price of $46.50.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] stock additionally went up by 2.27% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 32.48% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of ENPH stock is set at 301.55% by far, with shares price recording returns by 28.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, ENPH shares showcased 60.69% increase. ENPH saw 59.15 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.15 compared to high within the same period of time.

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ENPH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $39.35, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $33.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.79.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] sitting at 16.50% and its Gross Margin at 35.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.80. These measurements indicate that Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 41.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 68.02. Its Return on Equity is 116.00%, and its Return on Assets is 31.60%. These metrics all suggest that Enphase Energy Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.44. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 16.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.74.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.14, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 11.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.74 and P/E Ratio of 32.35. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has 123.43M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.15 to 59.15. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 330.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.74, which indicates that it is 7.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.