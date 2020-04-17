Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] shares went lower by -5.07% from its previous closing of 16.97, now trading at the price of $16.11, also subtracting -0.86 points. Is NVST stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.73 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NVST shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 157.98M float and a -1.77% run over in the last seven days. NVST share price has been hovering between 33.30 and 10.08 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE:NVST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVST an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $16.11, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.97.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 06/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] sitting at 10.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.41.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.97. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.68.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.39 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.23, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.17 and P/E Ratio of 11.08. These metrics all suggest that Envista Holdings Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has 158.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.55B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.08 to 33.30. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 59.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.