Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] saw a change by 20.89% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.87. The company is holding 31.46M shares with keeping 31.07M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 201.59% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -77.10% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -77.42%, trading +197.37% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 31.46M shares valued at 2.04 million were bought and sold.

Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE:XAN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XAN an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $2.87, with the high estimate being $13.00, the low estimate being $13.00 and the median estimate amounting to $13.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.37.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] sitting at 27.20% and its Gross Margin at 36.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 17.70. These measurements indicate that Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.02. Its Return on Equity is 4.60%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics suggest that this Exantas Capital Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 336.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 77.09, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 76.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 224.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 58.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 15.79. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 14.19, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.87. Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 8.63 and P/E Ratio of 3.54. These metrics all suggest that Exantas Capital Corp. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has 31.46M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 74.55M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 12.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -77.10% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 201.59% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.66, which indicates that it is 31.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.