F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] saw a change by -1.51% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $7.16. The company is holding 325.13M shares with keeping 325.11M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 41.78% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -44.62% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -43.89%, trading +41.78% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 325.13M shares valued at 2.9 million were bought and sold.

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding F.N.B. Corporation [FNB], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FNB an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $7.16, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $8.00 and the median estimate amounting to $9.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.27.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is sitting at 4.88. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.88.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/23/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] sitting at 70.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.40. These measurements indicate that F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -13.22, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.71. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FNB financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 13.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 29.78, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -5.43. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.33, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55. F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.86, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.90 and P/E Ratio of 6.16. These metrics all suggest that F.N.B. Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has 325.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 5.05 to 12.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 41.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 7.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 43.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.