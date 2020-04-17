Fastenal Company [NASDAQ: FAST] stock went up by 2.52% or 0.87 points up from its previous closing price of 34.56. The stock reached $35.43 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FAST share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 9.05% in the period of the last 7 days.

FAST had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $35.52, at one point touching $34.175. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -9.86%. The 52-week high currently stands at 39.31 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 1.93% after the recent low of 26.72.

Fastenal Company [NASDAQ:FAST]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Fastenal Company [FAST], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FAST an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $35.43, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $26.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $34.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fastenal Company [FAST] is sitting at 3.18. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.20.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/14/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fastenal Company [FAST]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fastenal Company [FAST] sitting at 19.80% and its Gross Margin at 47.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.80. These measurements indicate that Fastenal Company [FAST] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.86, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 26.56. Its Return on Equity is 31.20%, and its Return on Assets is 21.10%. These metrics all suggest that Fastenal Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fastenal Company [FAST] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.16. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.14, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.54. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.39, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.03. Fastenal Company [FAST] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.96, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 25.19 and P/E Ratio of 25.52. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fastenal Company [FAST] has 572.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.72 to 39.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.86% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.62% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.12, which indicates that it is 4.55% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.75. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fastenal Company [FAST] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fastenal Company [FAST], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.