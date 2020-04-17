FirstEnergy Corp.[FE] stock saw a move by 2.07% on Thursday, touching 2.73 million. Based on the recent volume, FirstEnergy Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of FE shares recorded 541.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] stock could reach median target price of $53.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] stock additionally went up by 3.77% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 11.84% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of FE stock is set at 10.87% by far, with shares price recording returns by -7.41% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, FE shares showcased -5.76% decrease. FE saw 52.51 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 32.00 compared to high within the same period of time.

FirstEnergy Corp. [NYSE:FE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FE an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $44.86, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $53.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $43.95.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] sitting at 16.60% and its Gross Margin at 73.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.20, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.52. Its Return on Equity is 12.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 304.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 75.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 284.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 70.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.25 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.74. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.06, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.77, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.68 and P/E Ratio of 28.35. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] has 541.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.27B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 32.00 to 52.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.58% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 40.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.52, which indicates that it is 3.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.32. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FirstEnergy Corp. [FE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. [FE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.