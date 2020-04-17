Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] stock went up by 2.21% or 2.07 points up from its previous closing price of 93.66. The stock reached $95.73 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FISV share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.68% in the period of the last 7 days.

FISV had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $96.05, at one point touching $93.02. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -23.45%. The 52-week high currently stands at 125.05 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 12.61% after the recent low of 73.50.

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Fiserv Inc. [FISV] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FISV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $95.73, with the high estimate being $152.00, the low estimate being $88.00 and the median estimate amounting to $117.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $93.66.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.40.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fiserv Inc. [FISV] sitting at 15.30% and its Gross Margin at 47.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.52, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.82. Its Return on Equity is 5.10%, and its Return on Assets is 1.90%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates FISV financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 68.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 29.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 67.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 39.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.43 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.72, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27. Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.78 and P/E Ratio of 52.92. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] has 670.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 64.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 73.50 to 125.05. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.88, which indicates that it is 3.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.48. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fiserv Inc. [FISV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fiserv Inc. [FISV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.