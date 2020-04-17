Foot Locker Inc. [FL] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Consumer Goods sector company has a current value of $23.03 after FL shares went up by 5.93% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Consumer Goods stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Foot Locker Inc. [NYSE:FL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Foot Locker Inc. [FL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give FL an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $23.07, with the high estimate being $51.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.74.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] is sitting at 3.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Foot Locker Inc. [FL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Foot Locker Inc. [FL] sitting at 8.10% and its Gross Margin at 31.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.96, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.43. Its Return on Equity is 19.60%, and its Return on Assets is 7.30%. These metrics all suggest that Foot Locker Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 134.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 113.22, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.30 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.51. Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.95 and P/E Ratio of 5.04. These metrics all suggest that Foot Locker Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Foot Locker Inc. [FL] has 104.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.46 to 63.42. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 7.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Foot Locker Inc. [FL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Foot Locker Inc. [FL], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.