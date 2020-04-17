Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] took an upward turn with a change of 0.72%, trading at the price of $15.42 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 3.62 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Franklin Resources Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.95M shares for that time period. BEN monthly volatility recorded 8.15%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.25%. PS value for BEN stocks is 1.36 with PB recorded at 0.76.

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BEN an Underweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.42, with the high estimate being $19.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.31.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is sitting at 2.86. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.83.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] sitting at 26.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 21.80. These measurements indicate that Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.15. Its Return on Equity is 12.60%, and its Return on Assets is 8.60%. These metrics all suggest that Franklin Resources Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 7.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 7.02, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 5.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.31, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 6.80.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.92 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.45. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.54, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 246.26 and P/E Ratio of 6.15. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has 508.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.20 to 35.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.93% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.41% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.31, which indicates that it is 5.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 36.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.