Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] took an upward turn with a change of 0.23%, trading at the price of $0.22 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.98 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Frontier Communications Corporation shares have an average trading volume of 2.12M shares for that time period. FTR monthly volatility recorded 30.52%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 23.44%. PS value for FTR stocks is 0.00.

Frontier Communications Corporation [NASDAQ:FTR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] is sitting at 2.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] sitting at -61.10% and its Gross Margin at 62.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now -72.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] has 104.17M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.97M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.18 to 2.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -92.38% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.43, which indicates that it is 23.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 38.22. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Frontier Communications Corporation [FTR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.