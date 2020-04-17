General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] opened at $59.48 and closed at $59.05 a share within trading session on 04/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.78% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $60.69.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] had 4.63 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 5.54M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.90%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 5.40%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 46.59 during that period and GIS managed to take a rebound to 60.00 in the last 52 weeks.

General Mills Inc. [NYSE:GIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to General Mills Inc. [GIS], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 2/28/2020. On average, stock market experts give GIS an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $60.69, with the high estimate being $67.00, the low estimate being $45.00 and the median estimate amounting to $59.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.05.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Mills Inc. [GIS] is sitting at 3.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.46.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 06/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Mills Inc. [GIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Mills Inc. [GIS] sitting at 17.60% and its Gross Margin at 35.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70. These measurements indicate that General Mills Inc. [GIS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.35. Its Return on Equity is 28.60%, and its Return on Assets is 7.00%. These metrics all suggest that General Mills Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Mills Inc. [GIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 205.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 67.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.28. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 164.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.91, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.31. General Mills Inc. [GIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.51, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.39 and P/E Ratio of 17.46. These metrics all suggest that General Mills Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

General Mills Inc. [GIS] has 607.90M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 36.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 46.59 to 60.00. At its current price, it has moved up by 1.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.50, which indicates that it is 2.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.79. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Mills Inc. [GIS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Mills Inc. [GIS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.