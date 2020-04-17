General Motors Company [GM] took an upward turn with a change of 6.92%, trading at the price of $22.32 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 8.28 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while General Motors Company shares have an average trading volume of 16.83M shares for that time period. GM monthly volatility recorded 9.76%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.19%. PS value for GM stocks is 0.21 with PB recorded at 0.71.

General Motors Company [NYSE:GM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to General Motors Company [GM] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give GM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.30, with the high estimate being $59.00, the low estimate being $21.00 and the median estimate amounting to $31.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.87.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for General Motors Company [GM] is sitting at 4.36. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.55.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of General Motors Company [GM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for General Motors Company [GM] sitting at 4.00% and its Gross Margin at 10.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.10. Its Return on Equity is 15.50%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, General Motors Company [GM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 250.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.45, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 160.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.73.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.17. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.78. General Motors Company [GM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.23, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.51 and P/E Ratio of 4.88. These metrics all suggest that General Motors Company is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

General Motors Company [GM] has 1.37B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.67B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.32 to 41.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -46.74% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 55.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 5.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.64. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is General Motors Company [GM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of General Motors Company [GM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.