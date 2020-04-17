The share price of Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE: GEL] inclined by $4.92, presently trading at $4.91. The company’s shares saw 90.12% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 2.58 recorded on 04/16/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as GEL jumped by 1.03% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 5.52 compared to -0.12 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 4.90%, while additionally dropping -78.59% during the last 12 months. Genesis Energy L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $10.29. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.38% increase from the current trading price.

Genesis Energy L.P. [NYSE:GEL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.91, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $8.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] is sitting at 3.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] sitting at 11.00% and its Gross Margin at 25.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 0.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.64. Its Return on Equity is 1.40%, and its Return on Assets is 0.30%. These metrics suggest that this Genesis Energy L.P. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 161.91. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 61.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 54.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 249.09, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.33.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.67, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.75, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.22 and P/E Ratio of 27.93. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] has 119.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 588.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.58 to 23.84. At its current price, it has moved down by -79.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 90.12% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.25, which indicates that it is 13.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.86. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genesis Energy L.P. [GEL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.