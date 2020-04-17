Healthcare Trust of America Inc.[HTA] stock saw a move by -1.05% on Thursday, touching 3.46 million. Based on the recent volume, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of HTA shares recorded 201.71M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] stock could reach median target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] stock additionally went down by -3.46% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.82% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of HTA stock is set at -11.52% by far, with shares price recording returns by -20.30% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, HTA shares showcased -16.28% decrease. HTA saw 34.22 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 20.61 compared to high within the same period of time.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [NYSE:HTA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HTA an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $24.58, with the high estimate being $39.00, the low estimate being $24.00 and the median estimate amounting to $28.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $24.84.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] sitting at 18.00% and its Gross Margin at 69.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.51. Its Return on Equity is 0.90%, and its Return on Assets is 0.50%. These metrics suggest that this Healthcare Trust of America Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 87.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 46.75, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 44.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 84.59, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 45.04.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.73 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.34. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.65 and P/E Ratio of 171.89. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] has 201.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.96B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.61 to 34.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 4.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.59. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America Inc. [HTA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.