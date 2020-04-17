Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ: HOLX] gained by 0.31% on the last trading session, reaching $41.46 price per share at the time. Hologic Inc. represents 267.89M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 11.11B with the latest information.

The Hologic Inc. traded at the price of $41.46 with 2.68 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HOLX shares recorded 2.85M.

Hologic Inc. [NASDAQ:HOLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Hologic Inc. [HOLX], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give HOLX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.46, with the high estimate being $64.00, the low estimate being $39.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $41.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Hologic Inc. [HOLX] is sitting at 3.87. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.67.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Hologic Inc. [HOLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Hologic Inc. [HOLX] sitting at -4.10% and its Gross Margin at 52.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.31, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.01. Its Return on Equity is 3.80%, and its Return on Assets is 1.30%. These metrics suggest that this Hologic Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.52, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.30. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 134.07, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.96 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.95, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.20. Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.28, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.58 and P/E Ratio of 45.41. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] has 267.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 11.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 26.49 to 55.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.51% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.14, which indicates that it is 3.18% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 56.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Hologic Inc. [HOLX] a Reliable Buy?

Hologic Inc. [HOLX] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.