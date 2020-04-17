Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX: HUSA] shares went higher by 13.62% from its previous closing of 0.10, now trading at the price of $0.12, also adding 0.02 points. Is HUSA stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 7.72 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of HUSA shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 76.53M float and a -8.27% run over in the last seven days. HUSA share price has been hovering between 0.37 and 0.09 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Houston American Energy Corp. [AMEX:HUSA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give HUSA an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $0.12, with the high estimate being $11.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 20.90%.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.94.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -9.89. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.58. Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.65.

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] has 86.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.84M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.09 to 0.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 28.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.57, which indicates that it is 9.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] a Reliable Buy?

Houston American Energy Corp. [HUSA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.