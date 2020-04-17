The share price of HP Inc. [NYSE: HPQ] inclined by $15.24, presently trading at $15.54. The company’s shares saw 23.92% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 12.54 recorded on 04/16/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as HPQ fall by -3.05% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 16.15 compared to -0.45 of all time high it touched on 04/14/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 5.83%, while additionally dropping -25.91% during the last 12 months. HP Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $20.54. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 5.0% increase from the current trading price.

HP Inc. [NYSE:HPQ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to HP Inc. [HPQ], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give HPQ an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.52, with the high estimate being $27.00, the low estimate being $11.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.24.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for HP Inc. [HPQ] is sitting at 3.54. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HP Inc. [HPQ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HP Inc. [HPQ] sitting at 6.50% and its Gross Margin at 19.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 81.94, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 84.37. Its Return on Equity is -222.40%, and its Return on Assets is 9.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HPQ financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 130.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 15.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.15 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.40, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.19.

HP Inc. [HPQ] has 1.45B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 22.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 23.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.29, which indicates that it is 4.25% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.10. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is HP Inc. [HPQ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of HP Inc. [HPQ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.