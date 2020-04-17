Edison International [EIX] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Utilities sector company has a current value of $59.82 after EIX shares went up by 3.35% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Utilities stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Edison International [NYSE:EIX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Edison International [EIX] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give EIX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $59.82, with the high estimate being $89.00, the low estimate being $52.00 and the median estimate amounting to $72.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.88.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Edison International [EIX] is sitting at 4.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.11.

Fundamental Analysis of Edison International [EIX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Edison International [EIX] sitting at 14.40% and its Gross Margin at 60.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.99, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.51. Its Return on Equity is 10.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.10%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EIX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Edison International [EIX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 147.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 59.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 138.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 56.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.34, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.41.

Edison International [EIX] has 346.37M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.72B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.63 to 78.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.55, which indicates that it is 4.44% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Edison International [EIX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Edison International [EIX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.