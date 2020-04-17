FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] stock went down by -3.25% or -0.12 points down from its previous closing price of 3.69. The stock reached $3.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FSK share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 5.62% in the period of the last 7 days.

FSK had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $3.79, at one point touching $3.54. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -44.22%. The 52-week high currently stands at 6.40 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -42.79% after the recent low of 1.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FSK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $3.57, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $4.00 and the median estimate amounting to $4.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.69.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] is sitting at 3.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.15.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.94. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 107.94, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 51.91.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 20.89 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 7.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.58.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has 509.07M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.82B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.90 to 6.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 87.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.67. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.