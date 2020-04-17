Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] took an upward turn with a change of 2.69%, trading at the price of $126.82 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 4.62 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.39M shares for that time period. TTWO monthly volatility recorded 5.87%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 3.06%. PS value for TTWO stocks is 5.00 with PB recorded at 5.98.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [NASDAQ:TTWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TTWO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $126.82, with the high estimate being $180.00, the low estimate being $104.00 and the median estimate amounting to $135.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $123.50.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is sitting at 4.35. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.35.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/13/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] sitting at 12.60% and its Gross Margin at 51.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.80. These measurements indicate that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.55, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.87. Its Return on Equity is 15.50%, and its Return on Assets is 7.40%. These metrics all suggest that Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.68. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.98. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.19, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.89 and P/E Ratio of 42.67. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] has 113.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 87.97 to 135.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -6.54% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 44.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 3.06% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. [TTWO], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.