Targa Resources Corp.[TRGP] stock saw a move by 5.08% on Thursday, touching 3.12 million. Based on the recent volume, Targa Resources Corp. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TRGP shares recorded 232.80M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] stock could reach median target price of $17.50.

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] stock additionally went down by -3.88% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.52% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TRGP stock is set at -80.61% by far, with shares price recording returns by -81.19% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TRGP shares showcased -80.24% decrease. TRGP saw 43.47 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 3.66 compared to high within the same period of time.

Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE:TRGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $8.06, with the high estimate being $42.00, the low estimate being $7.00 and the median estimate amounting to $17.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $7.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] is sitting at 3.56. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.60.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] sitting at 2.20% and its Gross Margin at 29.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -3.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.70. Its Return on Equity is -6.20%, and its Return on Assets is -1.80%. These metrics suggest that this Targa Resources Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 151.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 60.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 39.29. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 152.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 57.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38. Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.83.

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has 232.80M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.79B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.66 to 43.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.43% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 120.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.43, which indicates that it is 11.41% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.85. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] a Reliable Buy?

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.