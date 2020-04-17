UnitedHealth Group Incorporated[UNH] stock saw a move by 5.95% on Thursday, touching 7.72 million. Based on the recent volume, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of UNH shares recorded 961.86M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock could reach median target price of $321.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock additionally went up by 11.43% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 22.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of UNH stock is set at 35.06% by far, with shares price recording returns by 0.68% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, UNH shares showcased 25.08% increase. UNH saw 306.71 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 187.72 compared to high within the same period of time.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give UNH an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $298.43, with the high estimate being $346.00, the low estimate being $245.00 and the median estimate amounting to $321.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $281.68.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] is sitting at 4.61. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/16/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] sitting at 8.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 20.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.32. Its Return on Equity is 25.50%, and its Return on Assets is 8.20%. These metrics all suggest that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 70.60. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 41.38, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 23.01. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 63.89, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.59. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.05, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.84, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 15.38 and P/E Ratio of 20.89. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has 961.86M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 287.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 187.72 to 306.71. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.70% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 58.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 3.99% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.