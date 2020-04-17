XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] saw a change by 2.59% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $56.06. The company is holding 95.51M shares with keeping 91.19M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 45.71% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -44.05% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -44.10%, trading +45.58% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 95.51M shares valued at 1.9 million were bought and sold.

XPO Logistics Inc. [NYSE:XPO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give XPO an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $56.07, with the high estimate being $125.00, the low estimate being $50.00 and the median estimate amounting to $84.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $54.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.44.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] sitting at 4.90% and its Gross Margin at 50.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.30. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.33, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.45. Its Return on Equity is 15.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates XPO financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 273.79. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.25, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 53.16. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 257.51, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.98, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.68 and P/E Ratio of 15.42. These metrics all suggest that XPO Logistics Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] has 95.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 38.47 to 100.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.05% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.71% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.51, which indicates that it is 9.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc. [XPO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.