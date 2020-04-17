InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] opened at $1.48 and closed at $1.41 a share within trading session on 04/16/20. That means that the stock gained by 9.93% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.55.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: NVIV] had 1.99 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 423.70K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 24.80%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 18.57%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 1.09 during that period and NVIV managed to take a rebound to 48.00 in the last 52 weeks.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:NVIV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give NVIV an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.54, with the high estimate being $37.50, the low estimate being $37.50 and the median estimate amounting to $37.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.41.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] is sitting at 0.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 0.00.

Fundamental Analysis of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -99.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -104.16. Its Return on Equity is -126.30%, and its Return on Assets is -92.70%. These metrics suggest that this InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 23.54. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.09. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 14.79.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 0.39. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -0.43. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.67.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] has 0.59M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 0.83M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.09 to 48.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -96.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 42.86% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.90, which indicates that it is 24.80% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. [NVIV], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.